The Winnipeg Jets enter the 4 Nations Face-Off break with the best record in the Western Conference. With 81 points in 56 games, they are cruising to a Central Division title. But one big offseason question looms over their front office heading into the trade deadline. Nikolaj Ehlers will hit free agency after the season but that does not mean the Jets should trade him at the deadline.

The argument for trading Ehlers is pretty simple. He is making $6 million for this season and should cash in on the growing salary cap. But the Jets are down their second and fourth-round picks this season due to previous trades. They could set themselves up for a better future by dealing a player who might get paid more than they can afford. But this Jets team is special and in a loaded Western Conference, they are going to need him.

The Jets have one of the best forward units in the league led by Ehlers, Kyle Connor, and Mark Schiefele. Ehlers has played in 47 games and has 17 goals and 48 points. Getting a point-per-game player at the trade deadline often requires a first-round pick and could change who wins the Stanley Cup. They could keep the scoring up after trading him if that's the direction they wanted to go.

But the Jets have the best goalie on the planet who might win the MVP this year. Connor Hellebuyck is having a ridiculous season so trading scoring to put more pressure on him does not make sense. If anything, they should acquire more scoring to allow for a slight decline for their goalie. Their forwards are great but Hellebuyck is the reason they are where they are.

The Jets need Nikolaj Ehlers for the playoffs

Last year, the Jets competed for the President's Trophy and finished second in the Central Division. They collapsed in the playoffs, losing in five games to the Colorado Avalanche. Ehlers was part of the problem, with two assists in five games, but Hellebucyk was brutal. His .864 save percentage likely won't happen again this spring so they have to surround him with talent.

Even with their great play so far this season, a playoff date with the Avalanche is not out of the question for the Jets. With the Stars and Wild lumped in with the Avs, one of those teams will fall to the wild card. If the Canucks catch Colorado or the Pacific Division winner catches Winnipeg, it will be a rematch in the first round.

The Avalanche traded Mikko Rantanen because they could not agree to a contract. They got Martin Necas and Jack Drury back, who have both been excellent since joining the team. But the Jets would not get that level of return for Ehlers and it would not make the 2025 team any better.

Ehlers should want to stay with the Jets for the playoff run. With a superstar goaltender, they have a chance to make a deep run which would put him in big games on national television. That kind of stage could drive up his free agency price if he scores a big goal or two.

The Jets need Ehlers and he needs a deep playoff run to make the most out of free agency. It is in the best interest of everyone involved for the Dane to remain in Winnipeg for now. If they can agree to a contract, the $5 million cap increase for next year would help offset the costs. They could still add more with other contracts coming off the books. Ehlers should be a Jet for life and that starts at the trade deadline.