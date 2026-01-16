The Los Angeles Rams are getting ready for a huge playoff matchup this weekend. The Rams will take on the Bears in the NFC Divisional Round. This matchup is the biggest game in years for both teams. The brother of one Rams player got some good legal news on Thursday ahead of this weekend's big game.

Samson Nacua, the brother of Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, will not face charges for his December arrest for allegedly stealing a vehicle, per ABC7 in Los Angeles via ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

Samson and another man, Trey Rose, were arrested in December for allegedly stealing a car belonging to Los Angeles Lakers forward Adou Thiero.

However, Nacua reportedly believed that Theiro's car actually belonged to his brother Puka, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department's West Hollywood Station told ABC7 on Thursday.

Apparently Puka Nacua has the same model of car, in the same color, as the one owned by Thiero.

Thiero does not want to press charges, so it appears the situation has now come to an end.

“This matter arose from a misunderstanding involving a vehicle and was promptly dismissed after review by the LAPD's Office,” Nacua's attorneys Jason Lampert and Michael Goldstein said. “The case is now closed.”

Samson played college football at both Utah and BYU, but did not have the same success in the NFL that his brother has.

Samson Nacua went undrafted back in 2022 and bounced around between the NFL and UFL over the past few seasons. He made headlines during the spring of 2025 after slapping a fan at a UFL game. He was suspended for one game.

Nacua was drafted by the UFL's Birmingham Stallions during the 2026 UFL Draft, which took place on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Puka Nacua has thrived with the Rams since entering the NFL back in 2023. Puka had a crazy 2025 season, hauling in 129 receptions for 1,715 yards with 10 touchdowns.

Los Angeles will need Puka to have another big game on Sunday to advance to the NFC Championship.

Rams at Bears kicks off at 6:30PM ET on Sunday.