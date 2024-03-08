The Winnipeg Jets are in the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Kraken Friday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Kraken prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Jets are 39-17-5 this season, and they have won three of their last five games. The Jets are second in the Central division, so they hold firm on a playoff spot. Winnipeg is coming off a loss against the Kraken, though. In that game, Nino Niederreiter, Kyle Connor, and Adam Lowry were the goal scorers. Connor Hellebuyck was the starter in net, but he allowed four goals on 24 shots on net. Gabriel Vilardi is listed as day-to-day heading into the game.
The Kraken are 28-23-11 this season, and they have won four of their last five games. Seattle has played themselves within six points of a wild card spot. In their win over the Jets a few days ago, the Kraken got goals from Justin Schultz, Tomas Tatar, Jared McCann, and Andre Burakovsky. Joey Daccord made 30 saves on 33 shots on net in the win, as well. Vince Dunn is listed as day-t0-day heading into this game.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Jets-Kraken Odds
Winnipeg Jets: 11.5 (+180)
Moneyline: -138
Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-220)
Moneyline: +115
Over: 5.5 (-120)
Under: 5.5 (-102)
How to Watch Jets vs. Kraken
Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT
TV: TSN Direct, Root Sports
fuboTV
Why The Jets Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Jets are one of the best defensive teams in the NHL. They allow the second-fewest goals per game, which should help them in this game big-time. The Kraken, on the other hand, score the fifth-fewest goals per game in the NHL. The Jets should be able to hold the Kraken to a lower score in this one. When Winnipeg allows three goals or less, they are 38-7-5. That is 38 of their 39 wins. If the Jets can keep the Kraken under four goals, they are going to win this game on the road.
Why The Kraken Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Kraken have done very well lately, especially with Daccord in net. Daccord should be the starter in this game, which gives the Kraken a great chance to win the game. Daccord allows 2.47 goals per game, and he is 17-12-10 on the season. The 10 overtime losses could have gone either way, as well. The Kraken need to have a good game in the defensive zone in this one too. Seattle is 25-11-5 when they allow less than four goals this season. If Seattle could do that in this one, they will win.
Seattle scores more at home than they do on the road, which is a good sign. They have also put up four goals on the Jets once this season already. When the Kraken score four goals or more this season, they are 19-0-0. Seattle has not lost when scoring four goals, and they could do it again here. If the Kraken play well on their side of the blue line, they will cover the spread.
Final Jets-Kraken Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a good game between two good teams. I am going to take the Kraken to win this game straight up, though. They are playing good hockey lately, and should be able to keep it going.
Final Jets-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Seattle Kraken ML (+115)