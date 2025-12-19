Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards is questionable for Friday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to right foot injury maintenance.

The Timberwolves (17-10) are set to host the reigning NBA champion Thunder (25-2) at 9:30 p.m. ET on Prime Video as part of a five-game homestand. Edwards, 24, has missed Minnesota’s last three games and has not appeared since last Monday’s 108-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Despite the defeat, Edwards delivered one of the strongest performances of his season in that contest. He finished with 40 points, nine rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 15-for-21 from the field, 3-for-7 from three-point range and 7-for-9 from the free throw line in 38 minutes.

Timberwolves monitor Anthony Edwards’ status ahead of Thunder rematch

Article Continues Below

Edwards has remained the focal point of Minnesota’s offense throughout his sixth NBA season. Through 20 games, he is averaging 28.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 50% from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc in 34.4 minutes per contest.

Friday’s matchup will be the teams’ second meeting since last season’s Western Conference Finals. Oklahoma City won the first, earning a 113-105 home victory during NBA Cup play on Nov. 26 that dropped Minnesota to 10-8 at the time.

Edwards scored 31 points in that game, adding eight rebounds and five assists. He shot 9-for-19 from the field, knocked down five of 10 three-point attempts and went 8-for-12 from the free throw line while logging 40 minutes.

Minnesota’s approach to the matchup could hinge on Edwards’ availability as it faces a Thunder team off to the best start in the league. His status is expected to be updated closer to tipoff.