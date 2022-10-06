Jets’ most pleasant surprise through first 4 weeks of 2022 NFL season

The New York Jets are four weeks into the 2022 NFL season and have already won half as many games as they did a year ago. That means the Jets have much to feel good about and had many pleasant surprises through the first quarter of the season.

That the Jets are 2-2 after a 4-13 record in 2021 shows impressive improvement. That they did so with quarterback Zach Wilson missing the first three games following arthroscopic knee surgery and a revolving door at the decimated offensive tackle position makes their start stand out even more.

The Jets have greatly improved on both sides of the ball. Most notably, they are much better at cornerback, tight end and their offensive skill positions.

Individually, Quinnen Williams has been an absolute beast on the defensive line, D.J. Reed has emerged as an elite corner and Alijah Vera-Tucker looks like a Pro Bowl player, whether at his natural guard position or filling in at left tackle.

That said, let’s explore the Jets’ most pleasant surprise through the first four games this season.

Jets’ most pleasant surprise in 2022

There were high expectations for the Jets’ ballyhooed rookie class of 2022. But that this group has met and exceeded expectations through the first quarter of the season is the most pleasant surprise for the Jets.

Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and Max Mitchell have established themselves as key players, though Mitchell sustained a knee injury last week.

Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons have earned regular playing time in New York’s rotation on the defensive line.

Jeremy Ruckert is the lone exception, seeing limited action as the fourth tight end.

Let’s take a look.

Sauce Gardner

The No. 4 overall pick has been as advertised. What’s most impressive is that he has been excellent at perhaps the toughest position to master as a rookie, cornerback.

Gardner does not have an interception but leads the Jets with five pass breakups. He has allowed one touchdown — he was never beaten for one in college — and nine completions on 19 passes thrown his way. His Pro Football Focus overall grade is a solid 71.1. Simply, Gardner and Reed have exponentially improved the corner position and Gardner has the makings of being a star for years to come.

Sauce Gardner vs. the Steelers: 🔒 7 targets

🔒 9 yards allowed

🔒 1 PBUpic.twitter.com/2E23C8t2F8 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 5, 2022

He’ll have a big test against Miami Dolphins receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle this week.

Garrett Wilson

The No. 10 overall pick is second on the Jets in receptions (20) and receiving yards (255) and has been targeted the most times (39). He was AFC Rookie of the Week after making eight catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner, in New York’s wild 31-30 win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2.

Wilson has already established himself as a focal point of the offense and, like Gardner, could be on his way to NFL stardom. He’s also tough, getting up off the mat in Weeks 2 and 3 after taking violent hits.

Jermaine Johnson

The No. 26 overall selection has played 33 percent of the defensive snaps as part of the heavy line rotation. He has three QB pressures, 1.5 sacks, 12 tackles and a solid 74.5 overall grade per PFF.

Drafted as a stud edge rusher, Johnson has been in on more running plays (44) than passing (39) and has been exceptionally good against the run.

Breece Hall

A second-round pick with first-round talent, Hall leads the Jets with 178 yards on 38 carries (4.7 yards per rush) and has caught 15 passes. He has two touchdowns — one rushing, one receiving — and was called upon in the final minute of the game last week for key carries, including the game-winning touchdown, against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Game-winning TD in his 4th career NFL game. Not a bad start for Breece Hall. 👏@BreeceH | @nyjets pic.twitter.com/BSk7auZKda — NFL (@NFL) October 5, 2022

Hall splits time with Michael Carter and has been the slightly more effective running back so far. He’s only going to get better.

Max Mitchell

The biggest individual surprise on the Jets is Mitchell. Drafted in the fourth round and expected to develop slowly out of the spotlight, Mitchell started the first four games at right tackle because of injuries to veterans Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown and George Fant. Not only did Mitchell start, but he impressed with his play before going down with a knee injury against the Steelers. He is not expected to play this week against the Dolphins.

Mitchell’s grades improved each of the first three weeks, peaking at 69.8 overall in Week 3 per PFF. He was struggling against the Steelers before getting hurt.

Micheal Clemons

Another fourth-round pick, Clemons has played 32 percent of the defensive snaps. The edge rusher does not have a sack, though he has come close. He does have four QB pressures, including three hits, and seven tackles.

Clemons has been solid against the run and has a motor that doesn’t quit. His overall grade (71.1) per PFF is very good.