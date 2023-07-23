There's a new quarterback in town for the New York Jets. After a disastrous two seasons with Zach Wilson under center, Aaron Rodgers will taking over QB1 duties for the men in green. Rodgers will undoubtedly be the starting quarterback this season unless something devastating happens, but that doesn't mean that Wilson won't be benefitting from it. Robert Saleh talked about how Rodgers' presence will benefit the third-year QB, per Newsday.

“Whenever you got a guy who can sling it like he (Jets QB Aaron Rodgers) can, you’re lucky almost,” Robert Saleh said. “There’s not a lot of guys in the world that can do it like he can. What’s great about it is there’s a young man right behind him that’s learning and absorbing everything. His presence is great for everybody.”

Already, Saleh is seeing improvements from Wilson. The young Jets QB might not see much playing time this year, but playing behind someone like Rodgers is making him better.

“I thought he had a really nice day. He made some good throws, he’s getting really comfortable in the pocket, stepped up showing good presence in there, not afraid to use his athleticism in the pocket to move in practice. He’s doing a really nice job. I only expect him to get better and better.”

Wilson's first two seasons with the Jets were undeniably bad. The young Jets QB was projected to be a raw prospect when he came into the league, but he was cooked from the moment he stepped onto the field. Wilson looked lost on the field, missing open receivers and making bad decisions. He did flash the arm talent that propelled him to the second pick, but otherwise he looked like a complete rookie. That's not mentioning the drama that unfolded towards the end of the 2022 season.

Now, with Aaron Rodgers under center, Zach Wilson has a chance to learn from one of the greatest QBs of all-time. Rodgers might not necessarily take him under his wing, but Wilson will learn a lot with him in the room. Who knows? Perhaps when Rodgers retires (or leaves), Wilson can step back into the QB1 role with more experience and a more level head.