Aaron Rodgers is owed more than $108 million in salary by the New York Jets through 2024. But the quarterback’s agent and the team have yet to agree on how to structure the payout this season and next.

Pro Football Talk reported that the two sides are still negotiating how to restructure the 39-year-old’s massive contract.

As it stands now, Rodgers would make $1.165 million this season and a whopping $107.55 million in 2024. That’s because he restructured his contract once already this offseason to facilitate a trade from the Green Bay Packers to the Jets, minimizing the salary cap penalty against the Packers.

As it stands now, the structure of Rodgers’ contract does not work for either party. And they need to rework the deal before Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas is a slow and methodical negotiator. The latest example is how the Jets signed Quinnen Williams to a huge extension days before training camp started. So, this will get done, though the clock is certainly ticking.

“Rodgers is due to make $108.715 million over the next two years,” Mike Florio wrote on the PFT website. “The major questions are: (1) how much will be split between this year and next year; (2) how much of that money will be pushed into the 2025 cap years and beyond; and (3) will Rodgers take less than he’s due to make?”

Does this sound like a guy who will be one-and-done? Aaron Rodgers likes the #Jets future pic.twitter.com/gNXwY24tLq — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) July 21, 2023

For his part, Rodgers is not talking about the contract. He’s clearly enjoying his honeymoon in New York and focused on trying to lead the Jets to their first Super Bowl title since 1969.

So rejuvenated is Rodgers that it’s sounding more and more like he’s committed to a long-term marriage with the Jets than a simple one and done. But that contract still needs to be figured out.