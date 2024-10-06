Aaron Rodgers has reached another milestone in his career, and he did it against the Minnesota Vikings. The New York Jets quarterback became the ninth quarterback in NFL history to reach 60,000 passing yards. Rodgers completed a pass to tight end Tyler Conklin for seven yards to reach the milestone.

The list of 60,000-yard passing quarterbacks includes Dan Marino, Matt Ryan, Phillip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger, Brett Farve, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, and Tom Brady.

Rodgers would have most likely reached the milestone last season, but his year was cut short after suffering a torn Achilles just a few plays into Week 1. He's now five games in with the Jets and has them at a 2-2 record.

Aaron Rodgers has injury scare vs. Vikings

The Jets' offense has been struggling against the Vikings, but things looked like they could've taken a turn for the worst when Aaron Rodgers went down during the third quarter. Rodgers was down on the field holding his leg, but he eventually got up and walked to the sidelines on his own.

After the play, the Vikings were called for roughing the punter, which was a 15-yard penalty, and gave the Jets the ball back. Rodgers rushed back on the field, showing that the injury wasn't serious enough for him to miss any plays.

Earlier in the week, Rodgers mentioned on the Pat McAfee show that his knee was banged up and swollen, and he did land on the injury report, but by the end of the week, he was taken off.

Rodgers is older in age, so injuries may linger longer than they used to, but he's shown through his career that he's willing to play through those injuries if he can. It will be interesting to see what Rodgers' availability looks like during practice in the upcoming week.