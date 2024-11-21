The New York Jets are in a state of disarray, but fortunately, the team is on its bye week, which quarterback Aaron Rodgers hopes will help spark a late-season resurgence.

“A week to clear all of our heads and come back and stick together,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers, who has led the Jets to a 3-8 record this season, has now watched both his head coach and general manager be fired after the dismissal of New York GM Joe Douglas this week. Jets head coach Robert Saleh was fired on Oct. 8, two days after the Jets' third loss of the season.

Could Aaron Rodgers, Jets break up after abysmal season?



Douglas had seemingly tried to surround Rodgers with talent he is comfortable with; the team signed former Packers wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb last offseason, as well as hired ex-Packers offensive coordinator and Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as the play caller to coincide with Rodgers' arrival. Before the trade deadline, the Jets also acquired wideout Davante Adams, one of Rodgers' favorite teammates in Green Bay.

While Douglas and team owner Woody Johnson presumably hoped the familiar faces would help Rodgers fend off ‘Father Time' and lead the Jets back to the playoffs, New York is now on the verge of being eliminated from playoff contention.

With Saleh as head coach, the Jets were 2-3. Since he was ousted and Jeff Ulbrich was elevated to interim head coach, the Jets have gone 1-5 and now have just a 2% chance of making the postseason, according to the NFL's Playoff Picture tool.

Rodgers, who tore his Achilles tendon in the first game of 2023, has been heavily criticized throughout this season for his play; the soon-to-be-41-year-old quarterback has thrown for more than 250 yards in just three games this year and is on pace for one of the worst and least efficient seasons of his career.

Due to his on-field performance and the organization upheaval, it is unknown if the Jets and Rodgers will remain together next season. Rodgers is the oldest player in the NFL and is set to have a $23.5 million cap hit next season. However, the Jets could opt to cut or trade Rodgers, which, if done so after June 1, would save the team about $9.5 million next year.

To make the playoffs this season, the Jets very likely have to win each of their remaining six games and get some help along the way. Ten teams currently sit ahead of New York in the AFC standings, including the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, AFC East rivals who the Jets play once and twice more, respectively.

If the Jets do not make the postseason this year, the team's playoff drought will be extended to 14 seasons, the longest active drought in the NFL. The last time New York appeared in the playoffs was in 2010.