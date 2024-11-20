With the New York Jets season looking like a complete disaster, the next thing to consider is whether Aaron Rodgers should be the quarterback leading the team next season. Rodgers said he would be open to playing next season, but it's not certain if the Jets want that to be with them. With a $35 million option bonus coming, the Jets have just a few options for what they want to do with Rodgers, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Much will depend on the Jets' direction at head coach and general manager, now that Robert Saleh and Douglas are both out,” Fowler wrote. “Hard to say what the Jets will want or where they even start. As for Rodgers, escaping the contract is doable with a post-June 1 release, which would save $9.5 million in cap space. The Jets would absorb dead money regardless, but in return, they would be off the hook on the $35 million option bonus due before the 2025 season.