The New York Jets are a dumpster fire once again. New York is 3-8 heading into their Week 12 bye and it feels like the season is already over. The Jets fired general manager Joe Douglas on Tuesday and are set to make some big changes during the offseason. One of those changes could be at the quarterback position.

The Jets have a very uncertain future, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter on his latest podcast episode. That uncertainty includes Aaron Rodgers as the team's QB moving forward.

“The head coach that wanted Aaron Rogers in, the GM that wanted Aaron Rogers in, both have been fired,” Schefter said. “And Aaron Rodgers has looked like a guy who sometimes as I look at him I just say to myself, he has to be thinking what am I doing playing this sport. I'm over 40, I've got enough money for the rest of my life, my team is not very good. He just looks like a guy who sometimes has wondered whether he wants to keep doing this. I don't know if there's any great yearning on his part to keep playing for the New York Jets. I don't think there's anybody there with the New York Jets that has any great yearning to keep Aaron Rodgers. So all the elements are in place for both sides to be able to move on.”

Schefter did not one possibility if the Jets want to continue the Aaron Rodgers experiment. Mike McCarthy could be their new head coach.

“For all we know they hire Mike McCarthy as their head coach and Mike McCarthy wants to keep Aaron Rodgers,” Schefter continued. “These things always can go any which way depending on moves teams decide to make but sitting here today in late November, a week before Thanksgiving. It is all set up for the Jets, Aaron Rodgers I think to go their own way after this season.”

How the Jets can ‘escape' Aaron Rodgers contract

How could the Jets move on from Aaron Rodgers if they decide that is the best move for the organization?

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler explained the cap implications of the Jets moving on from Rodgers this offseason.

“Much will depend on the Jets' direction at head coach and general manager, now that Robert Saleh and Douglas are both out,” Fowler wrote. “Hard to say what the Jets will want or where they even start. As for Rodgers, escaping the contract is doable with a post-June 1 release, which would save $9.5 million in cap space. The Jets would absorb dead money regardless, but in return, they would be off the hook on the $35 million option bonus due before the 2025 season.”

It is great news that New York can escape from Rodgers' contract without too much pain.

The Jets feel destined to cut Rodgers during the offseason, unless something miraculous happens down the back stretch of the regular season.

Next up for the Jets is a Week 13 matchup against the Seahawks.