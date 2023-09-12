The unfortunate injury that took place between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets in their season opener has caught the attention of the NFL world. Former Green Bay Packers and current Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered an ankle injury on the first drive of the game. The 39-year-old's injury was so severe that he had to be helped off the field, with reports suggesting that he's dealing with an Achilles issue.

The injury has sparked an array of reactions from fans, with many claiming the Jets' season is doomed. From being potential Super Bowl contenders, the Jets might enter a rebuild if Rodgers ends up being sidelined for the rest of the season. Amid this buzz, many fans suggested that as soon as Zach Wilson took the reigns, they went from title contenders to Caleb Williams contenders.

Here are some of the Williams-related fan reactions following Rodgers' injury:

“Jets just went from SB contenders (not really) to Caleb Williams contenders. That’s how bad Zach Wilson is,” a commenter said.

“New York Jet fans went from making Super Bowl plans, to thinking about Caleb Williams before the end of the 1st drive before the end of the 1st quarter. Soul crusher,” another X user added.

A third social media user said, “The Jets going 0-17 with Zach Wilson at QB may be our best hope to get Caleb Williams to return to USC for 2024.”

“When Caleb Williams forces the Cards to trade him to the Jets,” another one noted.

The Jets traded for the former MVP with the the Green Bay Packers in an attempt to change their fortunes after more than a decade without a playoff appearance. However, those aspirations certainly took a big hit.

Who is Caleb Williams?

Caleb Williams plays quarterback for the USC Trojans in college football. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and is expected to be an exciting prospect in the next NFL draft. If Rodgers doesn't return from his injury, many expect the Jets to tank the season in hopes of landing Caleb Williams who is expected to go as a first-round pick.

In his Heisman Trophy season, Williams completed 4,537 yards with a 66.5% completion rate. He also passed 42 touchdowns and was only intercepted five times which speaks volumes about his game. He has already secured 12 touchdowns in the 2023 season and is on his way to securing another Heisman Trophy to his resume.