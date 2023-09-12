The Packers won their Week 1 matchup with the Bears in a game that gave Green Bay fans everywhere more hope than at any time in recent memory. Jordan Love looks like a worthy successor to Aaron Rodgers at the quarterback position and the team has shown promise at various positions.

The Packers received good news on star wide receiver Christian Watson heading into the team's Week 2 showdown with the Falcons. The game against the Bears may signal a budding rivalry as it has been made clear that a key member of Chicago's team is out for revenge against the Packers.

As Week 1 began hurtling toward its inevitable conclusion, Packers and Jets fans alike turned their attention to the New York based AFC team's home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Aaron Rodgers' debut against the AFC contenders did not turn out the way Jets fan hoped as the former Packer was forced to leave the field with an ankle injury that looked serious. Now it has been revealed that the prospective first round pick the Jets were scheduled to send Green Bay is in jeopardy along with Rodgers' playing status moving forward.

The Packers may end up with a second round pick for the Rodgers trade instead of the expected first rounder, according to a report from longtime sports reporter Andrew Siciliano on Twitter.

Fans were understandably frustrated but opinions varied across the board on X. Rodgers' X-rays were negative, but there is concern that the injury could be a high ankle sprain or achilles injury.

“They could care less about that pick right now. I'm a Browns fan and I even feel bad for Jets fans right now,” one fan said in response to the news.

The Packers will take on the Falcons next Sunday.