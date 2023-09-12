New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson was listed as inactive for the team's opening game of the season on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills, prompting fans to wonder if he was dealing with an injury. While Lawson returned late to training camp due to a back injury, he is not, in fact, injured on Monday night.

Jets: Why Carl Lawson isn't playing vs Bills

The Jets feel that holding Lawson out of the game against the Bills is what's best for his body, given his return to camp in late-August, per Brian Costello of the New York Post.

The Jets will also be coming off of a short week following the Monday Night Football game against the Bills when they take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

Given that Jets head coach Robert Saleh had said that Lawson was in doubt for the opener back in August, it's not entirely surprising to see his name on the inactives list Monday night.

Lawson, 27, is coming off of a 7.0 sack season for the Jets, who fielded one of the best defenses in the league this past season. He was due $15 million in non-guaranteed money, but New York restructured his contract, lowering his base salary to $9 million in 2024.

Along with Lawson, Israel Abinikanda, Irvin Charles, Jason Brownlee, Max Mitchell, and Zaire Barnes make up the inactives list.