Ahead of the New York Jets' Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night football, MetLife stadium has announced a “shelter-in-place” warning. This means that everyone is being instructed to find a safe location and stay indoors until there is an “all-clear” given or instructions to evacuate prior to the Jets-Bills game.

Both Jets and Bills players are in their respective locker rooms as all players and personnel have been instructed to evacuate the field. At 6:01pm EST, just over two hours before kickoff in New York, MetLife stadium took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the “[s]tadium gates are now open. All guests may seek shelter inside the stadium or continue to wait in their vehicles until the severe weather passes. Stadium staff will assist them at the gates.”

There is currently a severe thunderstorm warning in East Rutherford where the Jets' home stadium is located. The following clip was posted on X to show what the view from the stadium is like:

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Lightning strikes over a rainy MetLife Stadium. There is a chance that #Bills vs. Jets will be delayed by weather. pic.twitter.com/rdylVDdOtO — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) September 11, 2023

The Jets are set to kick off against the Bills at 8:15pm EST, which is now subject to change due to weather delays. The Jets will be playing their first game with offseason acquisition and former Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers under the center. Their opponents, the Bills, are looking to recover from yet another crushing defeat in the NFL playoffs where they fell just short of a Super Bowl appearance.

Monday's game is one that fans have been looking forward to all offseason. This is still a developing story, and updates regarding kickoff time will likely be announced shortly.