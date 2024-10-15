As Davante Adams became the newest addition to the New York Jets, he posted to his Instagram account a simple message.

Davante Adams’ post on his Instagram story a few minutes ago… pic.twitter.com/u6VYR7O9Wm — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 15, 2024

Adams seems to have pure excitement following the trade. He had some of his best seasons with quarterback Aaron Rodgers when they were on the Green Bay Packers. In his final two seasons in Green Bay, Adams became an All-Pro and solidified himself as arguably the best receiver in the league. In 2020, he had 115 receptions, 1,374 yards, and 18 touchdowns. The following year, he had 123 receptions, 1,553 yards, and 11 touchdowns.

His route running, finesse, and strong ball security made him Rodgers's top weapon. As a result, Rodgers still had a solid 2022 season but missed his top target. Adams dominated in his first season with Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He earned another All-Pro selection and led the league in receiving touchdowns with 14. As Carr was released by the Raiders, it left a sour taste with Adams.

He mainly went to the Raiders to play with Carr but only got to spend one season with him. The Raiders had inconsistent quarterback play, something Adams isn't accustomed to. Still, he had another 1,000-yard receiving season, all things considered.

Davante Adams will be happy with the New York Jets

The Raiders had their fair share of issues, and the Jets are no different. After the Jets fired former head coach Robert Saleh amidst a 2-3 start, the organization looked foolish. A top-5 defense in nearly every metric but they had a lackluster offense. Rodgers has wide receiver Garrett Wilson but has needed another weapon. Insert Adams, who has as good of chemistry with a quarterback as any receiver in the league.

Adams hasn't played with a top defense since leaving Green Bay. The Jets have a nice secondary, headed by Sauce Gardner. He and Adams should have plenty of battles throughout practice. Still, New York has some work to do if they want to get back to their Super Bowl expectations.

They'll need to improve their passing game. Adams improves that drastically but it can so much more. Having two elite route runners and a strong pair of hands offers more versatility in the offense. Not to mention, current Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett worked with the duo in Green Bay and helped them dominate.

That mix, along with running back Breece Hall shows legitimate signs of previous Packers teams that dominated. It's only six weeks into the season but Adams can make all the difference. There'll likely be more smiles, jokes, and a positive aura with the All-Pro making his Jets debut.