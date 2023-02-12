The Las Vegas Raiders are set to move on from Derek Carr, but it won’t be via trade. Carr has informed the Raiders he won’t accept a trade to any other team, so they will release him, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said the Raiders and Saints “had the framework of a trade in place for Derek Carr, but his contract — which would fully guarantee him $40.4 million as of 4 p.m. ET Tuesday — was an issue.” Carr’s no-trade clause allowed him to veto any trade. The Raiders were seeking a third-round pick for Carr, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

There had been a lot of skepticism that Carr would actually get traded, as recently noted by ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

“While the Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback was visiting the New Orleans Saints this week, most people I talk to remain skeptical the Raiders will be able to trade Carr — mainly because he has a full no-trade clause and can veto any deal. For example: If Carr liked what he heard in New Orleans and wanted to play for the Saints, he could just wait until the Raiders release him and sign with the Saints. Agreeing to a trade would be doing a favor to the Raiders, who basically fired him, and would weaken his new team by costing it whatever draft pick that team would have to give up to acquire him.”

The Saints could very well wind up with Derek Carr after his release, but the quarterback simply will not get traded there and there will be more competition now that he can sign where we wants. Stay tuned to see how this saga turns out.