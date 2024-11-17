The New York Jets are down to their last strike in the 2024 NFL campaign, as they desperately need a win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11 to keep their miniscule playoff hopes alive. While not much has gone the Jets way this season, they did get some good news regarding star wide receiver Davante Adams ahead of this big contest.

Adams' status for this game was in question throughout the week, as he has been battling an illness, while also dealing with a wrist injury. After he missed a pair of practices on Wednesday and Thursday, things weren't looking good, but he managed to be a full participant on Friday. Adams is listed as questionable for the Jets clash with the Colts, but he's expected to play according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“Jets WR Davante Adams, who is battling an illness and also a wrist injury, is expected to play today, per me and Mike Garafolo,” Rapoport said on X, formerly Twitter. “He missed practice early in the week, but was a full participant Friday.”

Jets looking for a big game from Davante Adams against the Colts

Assuming Adams does end up playing, New York will have their full complement of playmakers available for this one, although they won't have starting left tackle Tyron Smith on the field, as he's been ruled out with a neck injury. In his four games with the Jets since being picked up in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, Adams has hauled in 20 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown.

New York's offense has been a mess all season long, but with Adams, Garrett Wilson, and Breece Hall on the field, the hope is that they will be able to finally figure things out against a mediocre Colts defense. Kickoff for this pivotal contest is set for 1:00 P.M. EST, and if the Jets can't find a way to come out on top, they may as well kiss their playoff hopes goodbye.