New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams, listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills due to a hip injury, is expected to play. This update offers hope to Jets fans eager to see Adams on the field as the team looks to close the season on a strong note.

“Jets WR Davante Adams, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hip injury, is expected to play vs. the Bills, per source,” via Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter. “Adams would like to catch the 500th career passing touchdown from Aaron Rodgers, who is one TD pass away from the milestone.”

Adams, who has been dealing with a hip injury since the Jets’ Week 16 loss to the Rams, appeared optimistic about his availability for Sunday. Despite missing practices earlier in the week, he participated in position drills on Friday, testing his mobility and readiness.

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets look to make history on Sunday

The six-time Pro Bowler is eyeing a significant milestone of his own. With 70 more receiving yards, Adams will notch his fifth consecutive season with over 1,000 receiving yards. Speaking about the goal, Adams said, “It would be a crying shame to not reach it.”

But perhaps more meaningful is the opportunity Adams has to catch Aaron Rodgers’ 500th career touchdown pass. The dynamic duo, which spent eight successful seasons together in Green Bay, has already made history. Adams caught Rodgers’ 200th and 400th touchdown passes, and he’s eager to add another milestone to their shared legacy.

“I mean, obviously, I would love that. I got 200 and I got 400, so it would be dope to get five as well,” Adams said after Friday’s practice. “We’ve had some special connections in the past. It would be great and obviously a big, big thing for him. Not that he needs more accolades and more milestones, but you might as well keep racking them up while you can.”

Rodgers enters the game needing just one touchdown pass to become the fifth player in NFL history to throw 500 touchdowns, joining legends like Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. His chemistry with Adams is undeniable. The pair has connected for 82 touchdowns throughout their careers, tied for the third-most between a quarterback and receiver duo in NFL history.

The Jets face a tough challenge against the Bills, but with Adams likely to suit up, the offense gets a major boost. His recent performances — including a near-200-yard, two-touchdown game against Jacksonville in Week 15 — demonstrate his importance to the Jets’ passing attack. For both Adams and Rodgers, Sunday’s game presents an opportunity to solidify their legacies and give Jets fans something to cheer about as the season nears its conclusion.