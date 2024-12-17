Aaron Rodgers is happy to be playing with Davante Adams once again. Rodgers and Adams emerged as one of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos in the NFL during their time together with the Green Bay Packers. The two have joined forces once again with the New York Jets, as the Jets acquired Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders this season via a trade. Rodgers recently shared his honest thoughts on playing alongside Adams in New York.

“That feeling never gets old, you know, being able to throw to one of your best friends in the world, best friend in the league… that never will get old,” Rodgers said during his latest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

The Jets are just 4-10 overall in the 2024 season. Rodgers is not the same player he once was. Nevertheless, he enjoys being able to play with Adams.

Rodgers and Adams initially played alongside one another from 2014-2021 in Green Bay with the Packers. It did not take long for Adams to become one of Rodgers' favorite receivers. Adams also seemingly appreciated sharing the field with Rodgers. Together, they led the Packers to plenty of success.

Now Rodgers and Adams are trying to help the Jets finish the 2024 campaign strong. The trade led to some differences for Adams, although both New York and Las Vegas have struggled this year. The Raiders, though, have only two wins as of this story's writing.

The Jets are fresh off a 32-25 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. They will look to carry their momentum into their next game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. New York will then play the Buffalo Bills on December 29 before finishing the season on January 5 against the Miami Dolphins.

Perhaps Rodgers and Adams will lead the Jets to a respectable finish as the regular season winds down.