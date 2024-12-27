The New York Jets have a Week 17 divisional matchup against the Buffalo Bills, and they're hoping that they can pull off an upset. In order to do that, they're going to need everyone healthy, and head coach Jeff Ulbrich had a positive update about Davante Adams' injury status.

“Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich says WR Davante Adams (hip) looked good,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.



Adams returned to practice on Friday after being listed as a non-participant on Wednesday and Thursday. It will be interesting to see what his injury designation will be against the Bills and if the Jets will have to worry about him being a game-time decision or not.

Davante Adams has no regrets coming to Jets

Davante Adams was traded to the Jets earlier in the season to help them overcome their slow start, and it's self to say his presence didn't help them much. The Jets were still losing games with Adams on the field, and it felt like there were bigger issues going on around the team. Aaron Rodgers also hadn't been playing well, which was the cause for the offensive slump.

Nonetheless, Adams doesn't regret getting traded, as he still had an opportunity to play with one of the best quarterbacks to play the game and his former teammate.

“We’re talking about playing with Aaron Rodgers here,” Adams said on the Up and Adams Show. “This isn’t like taking some crazy gamble with some rookie that’s unproven… No regrets.”

Adams was asked about his future with the team weeks ago, and he seemed noncommittal about if he'd be here beyond next season.

“I truly don't have the answer to it right now,” Adams said per NFL.com “I would love to be a part of this football team. I'd love to go to war with these guys, but it's a business and there are a lot of pieces, contractually, and, obviously, with Aaron's future — a lot of things that I can't control.”

It will be interesting to see how this Jets team will look next season, especially since they have to find another head coach and general manager. Those two hires will play a huge factor in the team personnel, and the main person everyone will have their eyes on is Aaron Rodgers. If Rodgers comes back next season as the starting quarterback, there's a good chance that Adams will return to the team. If the team decides to go in a different direction, don't be surprised if Adams does the same.