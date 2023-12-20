Even good things eventually turn sour for the New York Jets this season. In the midst of, perhaps, his best season in the NFL, veteran defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson landed on injured reserve Wednesday and will not play again in 2023.

Jefferson sustained a hip injury in the first half of a miserable 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins last week and didn’t return to the game. Coach Robert Saleh said postgame, “It doesn’t look good.”

Clearly, it wasn’t good. With only three games remaining in the season, Jefferson won’t play again since a player must sit out a minimum of four games after being placed on IR.

Quinton Jefferson was one of Jets' few winners in free agency

The 30-year-old defensive tackle had an NFL career-high six sacks in 14 games this season. His 73.2 pass-rushing grade, per Pro Football Focus, is the best of his eight NFL seasons.

Jefferson was a solid free-agent signing by the Jets. He signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract in the offseason and more than lived up to the deal, unlike other free agents who signed with New York.

Wide receivers Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Mecole Hardman, along with running back Dalvin Cook, all have been big disappointments after joining the Jets this season. Hardman hardly played and was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. Defensive tackle Al Woods played six games before he tore his Achilles.

Defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes was signed by the Jets from the practice squad to replace Jefferson. The 27-year-old, on his fourth NFL team, played in the past two games for the Jets, totaling 37 defensive snaps.

The Jets (5-9), who've lost six of seven and are out of playoff contention, will host the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve.