Allen Lazard is not having a good season for the New York Jets. But that didn’t stop him from being surprised when told he’d be inactive for New York’s 34-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins last week on Black Friday.

“I was a little caught off guard,” Lazard said Wednesday. “But after talking to (coach Robert Saleh), I could see his reasoning for it. … Gotta continue working to get better and keep improving.”

Saleh explained last week that he believed the veteran wide receiver needed to “recapture the edge” in his game. The coach added, “I don’t think he’s played up to his standards.”

On Wednesday, Saleh confirmed that Lazard will be back in the lineup this week when the Jets host the Atlanta Falcons.

Lazard has caught just 20 passes on 41 targets this season and been plagued by drops and penalties. The Jets signed Lazard to a four-year, $44 million contract ($22 guaranteed) this past offseason after he caught an NFL career-high 60 passes last season with the Green Bay Packers.

The 27-year-old was teammates with Jets quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Tim Boyle in Green Bay. Lazard said it hurt him more not being able to play last week when Boyle replaced the benched Zach Wilson as QB1 to make his first start since 2021.

Meanwhile, the news that Lazard will return against the Falcons was minor in light of Rodgers returning to practice 11 weeks after major surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles.

“Science rules,” Lazard said of the rapid recovery. “Being around him for the time I’ve been around him, knowing his mindset, more so his stubbornness to prove everyone wrong, it’s very on-brand.”

Rodgers won’t be playing, but Lazard will when the Jets (4-7) try to end a four-game losing streak Sunday.