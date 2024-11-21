The New York Jets' season has officially fallen off the rails, as the team recently fired general manager Joe Douglas following a crushing home loss to the Indianapolis Colts this past weekend. The Jets now sit at 3-8 as they mercifully enter the bye week of a season that has long since gotten away from them.

The Jets now operate without a head coach or a general manager after firing both Douglas and coach Robert Saleh earlier in the year. Recently, former NFL executive Mike Lombardi stopped by ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show to ponder about how Jets owner Woody Johnson's connections to president-elect Donald Trump–Johnson served as the US ambassador to the United Kingdom during Trump's first term–could impact the franchise.

“He (Woody Johnson) wants this in place before he’s got to go over there (to England) at a certain point. Last time he wasn’t involved with the hiring of Saleh, he let his brother Christopher do it. This is a bureaucratic organization, there’s layers, upon layers of this Jet organization. There’s no supreme commander at all, you’ve got a lot of people you’ve got to answer to and it becomes a problem,” said Lombardi.

Lombardi then spoke on how difficult he thinks it will be for the Jets to find quality candidates.

“I think they are going to have a real serious problem trying to attracting a really serious candidate, I really do,” said Lombardi. “Why would Ben Johnson leave a great job in Detroit to come into this dumpster fire and work for a GM you don’t even really know, it’s really problematic.”

A train wreck of a season for the Jets

Coming into this year, the Jets were expected by many to compete for a Super Bowl championship after getting Aaron Rodgers back following the Achilles he suffered last season. The Jets were returning many key pieces from a supposedly elite defensive unit, and the team also had skill positional stars like Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson.

Fast forward two months, and not only have the Jets underperformed, but they're now highly unlikely to even sniff the NFL playoffs, compiling devastating loss after devastating loss.

Rodgers looks every bit like a quarterback on the wrong side of both an Achilles surgery and the age of 40, and the Jets' defense and skill positional stars have largely underperformed this year.

Other than that, though, things are going great.