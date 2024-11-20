The 2024 season has not gone how the New York Jets had hoped it would. Sitting at 3-8, the Jets have now fired both head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas. Effectively, the Jets season is over and they are moving forward into 2025. All that's left is Aaron Rodgers, and who knows if even he will be around next season.

However, before the Jets can do anything in terms of building towards the future, they'll need to find a new general manager. Before we go over the best candidates to replace Douglas, let's talk about what Douglas did and how it went wrong.

Joe Douglas could draft, but his roster management was his doom

After spending almost 20 years with the Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, and Philadelphia Eagles, Douglas finally got his shot as a general manager back in 2019. Since then, though, he has amassed a 30-64 record, and the Jets never made the playoffs.

In terms of his draft history, that's where Douglas shined. In his five years, notable players he drafted include Will McDonald, Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Jermaine Johnson II, Breece Hall, Alijah Vera-Tucker, and Quinnen Williams.

However, his drafts weren't entirely perfect either. Some of his notable misses include Mekhi Becton, Denzel Mims, and Elijah Moore. However, the biggest miss of them all was when he took quarterback Zach Wilson No. 2 overall.

Now, drafting is only part of the job. Douglas has also made a handful of poor trades, led by the move for Rodgers. When Wilson didn't work out, Douglas put all of his eggs in the Rodgers basket and a couple of years later, it failed. Additionally, his fumbling of the Haason Reddick situation didn't help either.

Ray Agnew, Detroit Lions

In 2024/2025, the Lions will have both a top head coaching and general manager candidate. For the head coaching role, it's offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. However, assistant general manager Ray Agnew could also find himself moving up the ranks.

Agnew has been an NFL executive since 2017, starting with the Rams as director of pro personnel. He joined Detroit in 2021.

Before becoming an executive, though, Agnew was also a player. He played linebacker from 1990 until 2000. He played with the New England Patriots, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, and St. Louis Rams. He finished his career with 451 tackles, 22.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

Agnew can bring with him good drafting and roster management, something he will have learned from Brad Holmes, one of the best GMs in the league in his own right.

Mike Borgonzi, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs haven't had all of their recent success recently for no reason. It's simple, they're a very well-run organization. General manager Brett Veach is a big reason for that, whether it's been through big-time re-signings, trades, draft picks, and so on.

However, he didn't do it alone. An executive since 2007, Borgonzi has been a part of the Chiefs organization since 2009 and has been helping build them into the powerhouse they now are. Since 2021, he's been the assistant general manager.

If the Jets want their organization to look like the Chiefs, Borgonzi is the guy to bring in.

Terrance Gray, Buffalo Bills

It shouldn't come as a surprise that the next name is also from one of the best organizations in the league. This time, though, it's the Jets' rival, the Bills.

Gray has been with the Bills since 2017 after he spent 11 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings as a college scout. Now, his title is Vice President of Player Personnel. Simply, he is a pro at player acquisition.

Inherently, Gray has been essential to Buffalo's process of talent acquisition. If the Jets were to bring him in, they'd bring a Buffalo-style front office and steal a key player in the talent acquisition of one of their biggest rivals.