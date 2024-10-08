Robert Saleh is out of work in the NFL after the New York Jets surprisingly handed him a pink slip on Tuesday. New York's decision to part ways with Saleh came on the heels of a 2-3 start to the 2024 NFL season.

Three losses in the first five games with a healthy Aaron Rodgers were not what the Jets envisioned themselves to be in at this point of the season, thus Saleh's firing. But just because Saleh had a seemingly exit from New York, it doesn't mean he won't be able to find work in the NFL again.

It could come sooner than when most people think he would, with some teams potentially looking to improve their defense. Saleh has always been a defensive-minded coach. While the Jets floundered offensively under Saleh, they were consistently good on the other side of the field, as noted by Benjamin Solak of ESPN.

“Since the 2021 season, Robert Saleh's first in New York, the Jets defense is: 1st in points per drive, 1st in EPA per play, 3rd in success rate…despite playing the fourth-most snaps over that stretch,” shared Solak. “Saleh never solved the QB problem, but man. He delivered on defense.”

There is a growing belief that Salahe will be a highly-sought talent for his defensive acumen with his Jets tenure reaching an end.

“Saleh will be a high-profile DC candidate this cycle,” posted Jeremy Fowler of ESPN on X (formerly Twitter).

Robert Saleh back to the 49ers after Jets tenure?

An obvious team is already being linked to Saleh, and it's no other than the squad he used to work for before he accepted the head coaching gig from the Jets. However, if Saleh is to return to the San Francisco 49ers or work for another team, it's probably not going to happen right away.

“As for the question 49ers fans are asking: Robert Saleh plans to regroup, go on vacation with his family and prepare for the next hiring cycle, when he should be in demand as a defensive coordinator,” said Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle. He has no plans to join anyone's staff during the 2024 season, should an opportunity arise.”

During his time with the Jets, Saleh steered the team to 20 victories against 36 losses. New York did not finish a season with a winning record nor played in the playoffs under Saleh, who also had stints in different coaching capacities with the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, and Jacksonville Jaguars.