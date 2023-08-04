Well, that was an interesting first game to kick off the 2023 NFL preseason. The Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets participated in the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. During the game, something bizarre happened. Part of the stadium's lights went out, causing the game to be put on hold. While staffers tried to get the lights running again, the camera captured a hilarious shot of Jets QB Aaron Rodgers.

Some of the lights have gone off at the stadium, and the #Jets–#Browns game is now in a delay. NBC captured a shot of Aaron Rodgers in the dark. The jokes write themselves. pic.twitter.com/HljSUmmDSb — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 4, 2023

Remember: Aaron Rodgers was memed to death early in the offseason before his trade to the Jets. While the star QB mulled over his decision, it was reported that Rodgers went into a “darkness retreat”. Now, we've seen a glimpse of Rodgers in this state.

Almost immediately, the memes came flooding in. Everyone started roasting Rodgers and the Jets QB's earlier “retreat”.

Darkness retreat 2.0 — 𝙇𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝘽𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙧 (@BurntByBateman) August 4, 2023

2023: January – Aaron Rodgers enters the darkness retreat. February – Rodgers left the retreat. August – now he wants everyone to share the experience. — Paul Christen (@P_Christen1) August 4, 2023

I see Aaron Rodgers has reached Marlon Brando's "I must only be filmed in the shadows" stage of his career. pic.twitter.com/Rh4G3Wqn7T — Schlasser (@UrinatingTree) August 4, 2023

The jets and browns have been in the dark forever … this is fitting — Rylan Skye (@RylanSkye) August 4, 2023

The Jets are hoping that this sudden darkness isn't going to be a precursor of what will happen this season for them. The trade for Aaron Rodgers signals a clear push for a Super Bowl in the next year or two. New York is hoping that their young core of players will be elevated by Rodgers' talent on the field. With players like Garrett Wilson, Breece hall, and Sauce Gardner, the sky is the limit of this team.

The road to the Super Bowl won't be easy for the Jets, though, especially cosnidering their rivals. In the division alone, New York will have to content with a Buffalo squad looking to get revenge from last season's defeat. Outside of the AFC East, the Bengals and Chiefs lie as dangerous rivals. The Jets will likely need to go through a combination of these teams to reach the Super Bowl. Do they have the guys to get through this darkness?