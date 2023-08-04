CANTON –– It appears Aaron Rodgers didn’t even need to play to affect the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on Thursday. And Zach Wilson was more than happy to acknowledge his mentor and boyhood idol’s role in the game’s most exciting play.

In the first quarter with the Jets on their own seven-yard line, Wilson completed a 57-yard bomb down the left sideline to wide receiver Malik Taylor. Wilson threw a gorgeous pass after making a good read on the play.

But the young quarterback said Rodgers, wearing a headset on the sideline, deserved credit, too. In fact, Wilson claimed that Rodgers told offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to call this specific play.

“Great call by Aaron Rodgers,” Wilson said with a laugh. “It was his suggestion on that play. So, I had to give him love there.”

Zach Wilson on his 57-yard pass to Malik Taylor: "Great call by Aaron Rodgers" 😂 pic.twitter.com/9akTKxprZE — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 4, 2023

It was a big-time throw by Wilson, who started on his 24th birthday since Rodgers was inactive for the preseason opener.

“Backed up, kind of take your shot down the field,” Wilson explained. “Malik’s down a great job all of training camp, so I wanted to go to his side. I liked the matchup with the corner as well and he did a great job winning.”

Wilson lost his starting quarterback job when the Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers this offseason. But the two have formed a close friendship with Rodgers taking on a big-brother role for Wilson. And so far this summer it’s appeared that Wilson is benefiting greatly.

“I’m very grateful for him,” Wilson said.

So much so, that he was willing to share the credit for the biggest play Thursday.