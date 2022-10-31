It’s not a secret that New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore is not too happy about his situation with the team. He’s simply frustrated with what he perceives as a lack of involvement in the Jets’ offense to the point that he asked publicly for the team to trade him.

How he was used in Week 8’s 22-17 home loss to the New England Patriots could only add to his resentment. Moore was targeted just once in the entire game by Zach Wilson. He did not even convert that target into a completion. Following the contest, Moore spoke to reporters in the Jets locker room sounding disappointed yet again.

“I don’t even know, I couldn’t even tell you. I don’t get the ball. I don’t know,” Moore said when asked about whether he and Wilson are on the same page.

Jets fans did not waste much time reacting to what Moore said.

Honestly I don’t blame him Zach only passes to 1 or 2 players every game — jay 🗽 (@ZachxZo) October 30, 2022

Ya dude wants the ball, he’s a stud and should get it. If he had a capable QB maybe he’d get it — Elliot Beam (@BeamElliot) October 30, 2022

Moore is not the issue here.wilson and lefluer sucks. — Anthony junior (@Anthony40545846) October 30, 2022

Why is it so difficult for MLF to utilize talent — kap (@hopefulmetsfan) October 30, 2022

ight now this is just some diva shit that i don’t support — Sam Martin🐺 (Michael Carter Fan Club) (@zamtheman02) October 30, 2022

Trade him. He’s not involved in the offense and our QB is inept. It’s best for both parties. — Lamar Jackson is my QB (@LindorSZN) October 30, 2022

As you can see from the handful of reactions, there are mixed feelings about how Jets fans view Moore’s situation.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh had previously said that he doesn’t really know whether Moore still wants to get traded, but he is certain that the wideout wants to help the team win games.

Moore echoed that when asked after the Patriots game whether he still wants to be sent to another team.

Via Andy Vasquez of NJ Advance Media:

“It doesn’t really matter,” Moore said. “I’m here. And while I’m here, I want to do the best I can. I want to help all my teammates out. I love all my brothers, so we didn’t get the win today but we’re trying to focus on the next game.”

Moore signed a four-year deal worth $8.94 million with the Jets in 2021.