Frustrated Elijah Moore requests trade, Jets respond

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore voiced his frustrations over his role in the offense following the Week 6 win over the Packers. On Thursday, those complaints culminated in a trade request from the second-year wide receiver, in a rather shocking turn of events. Per Ian Rapoport, Moore submitted a trade request to the Jets on Thursday, officially requesting to be moved ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.

Sources: #Jets WR Elijah Moore, frustrated with his role and usage, has asked for a trade. The team has no plans at all to trade him. The former second rounder was targeted once in the win over the #Packers, but the play was negated by a penalty. pic.twitter.com/JJvSbnxXZ1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2022

Moore was vocally frustrated after not being targeted in the win against Green Bay. While Zach Wilson did look his way once, the play was ruled dead due to a penalty.

Despite the trade request, the Jets have no plans to offload Elijah Moore, per Rapoport.

Earlier on Thursday, Moore was excused from practice due to personal reasons. He posted some rather cryptic tweets on social media, showing love to his teammates and suggesting that he’s trusting God “through it all”.

Throughout the Jets’ first six games of the season, during which the team is off to an improbable 4-2 start, Moore has just 16 receptions for 203 yards without a touchdown. Last year, he was the Jets’ leading receiver with 538 yards in his rookie season.

The former second-round pick (34th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft has not seen the target share he was expecting in 2022. In the three weeks since Wilson returned from knee surgery, Moore has four catches on eight targets for 64 yards.

Elijah Moore isn’t the only Jets receiver actively seeking a move away from the team. Denzel Mims has voiced his displeasure over his own lack of usage, having requested a trade earlier in the season. Now Moore in the second young Jets receiver seeking a bigger role and greener pastures elsewhere, though the team doesn’t seem interested in moving on from either one at this juncture.