The New York Jets suffered a rough 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football to fall to 2-4 on the season, and the laundry list of penalties were the headliner on both sides. The Jets have had a problem with penalties all season, and wide receiver Garrett Wilson opened up on the feeling he gets when the offense struggles.

“Demoralizing,” Garrett Wilson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “We have to find a way to score touchdowns because I don't want to keep feeling like this.”

Luckily for Wilson, the Jets just landed Davante Adams, who should take some attention away from him when it comes to coverage, and help New York score more touchdowns. It will be interesting to see how the offense comes together after that acquisition. The unit needs a boost overall, and hopefully Davante Adams will provide that. Wilson has an urgent mindset, and that remains as he took to X, formerly known as Twitter to react to the trade for Adams.

“We gotta GO, and we gotta do it NOW !” Wilson wrote on X.

Wilson also said that it can be “harder than it sounds” to avoid falling into the “here we go again” type of feeling that he felt from 2023 when the Jets struggle offensively, according to Connor Hughes of SNY. Wilson did have a good game, going for 107 yards on eight receptions, while catching a touchdown as well. Ultimately, it was not enough for the Jets to get the win. There were shortcomings in the red zone, and two missed field goals that could have made the difference in the game.

Jets still in win-now mode despite lackluster start

The Jets sit at 2-4 on the season, but the reality is that they are still in a win-now mode due to their roster. They are locked in with Aaron Rodgers in the twilight of his career, and they hope to break a playoff drought that goes back to 2010. The acquisition of Adams makes sense and gives Rodgers a safety blanked with a receiver he has a ton of familiarity with.

Despite the poor start to the season, the Jets still have a lot of winnable games in front of them. That includes the next two games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots. The Steelers are a tough test from a defensive perspective, so the Jets offense will have to hit the ground running with Adams in the fold. However, it is a winnable game when looking at the talent the two teams have. The Jets already beat the Patriots this season as well.

There still is an opportunity for the Jets to save their season, but it will have to happen fast.