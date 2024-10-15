When looking at the heartbreaking loss by the New York Jets to the Buffalo Bills Monday night, the performance of kicker Greg Zuerlein will be a frustrating aspect for most fans. While such Jets players like Aaron Rodgers discussed what the game should have looked like, it would have been much different if it was not for Zuerlein.

The kicker would miss two crucial field goals that would have given New York the lead over the AFC East divisional rival, but one should not act like Zuerlein was the sole reason the team lost. However, the veteran does take major accountability after the game saying it was not the weather, but himself according to The New York Post.

“I’m just not kicking the ball,” Zuerlein said. “I wouldn’t say the [windy] conditions played into it. It’s just me not kicking the ball the proper way, and results showed for themselves. Not just this game, but previous games [Denver] as well. These guys [teammates] deserve better, and I can do better. I just need to do it.’’

He missed kicks from 32 and 43 yards out where both balls hit the goal posts resulting in a disappointing outing for Zuerlein. It unfortunately was not his only one as he also potentially cost the Jets the win over the Denver Broncos where he missed a 50-yard kick that would have given them a lead in a 10-9 final result.

Jets' interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich “not concerned” with Greg Zuerlein

Still, interim head coach for the Jets in Jeff Ulbrich would keep his faith and confidence in Zuerlein citing his experience and talent as he has shown in the league for many seasons.

“I’m not concerned with Greg,’’ Ulbrich said. “I know the track record of this man, and he’s going to catch his rhythm here and … in this season, he’s going to win games for us. I know that, 100-percent.’’

Jets' Greg Zuerlein gets real on letting his team down with performance

One has to wonder though when he will turn his season around as he is 60 percent on kicks this season which is significantly down from 92.1 percent the year prior. However, Zuerlein would talk about the slump he's in, how the kicks are going left, and his motivation to get better.

“That’s kind of the ball I’ve been hitting,” Zuerlein continued. “In general, I’m just not hitting the ball the proper way, the way I know how. Today, it came to bite us. I’m trying various things to get that fixed. Every day in practice, I go out there [trying] to eliminate those … those bad kicks, because they’re costing us.”

If there is one reason of many to get better, it's because he sees the work the rest of his team puts in.

“I’ve been through ups and downs and hell and back many, many times, and right now it’s not good,” he said. “It’s not good enough, because these guys in this locker room deserve to win. That bothers you as a player, because you see all the hard work they put in, and I’m not holding up my end of the bargain. That’s on me.”

He looks to be better when the Jets face the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday as they are 2-4 and third in the division.