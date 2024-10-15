The New York Jets acquired Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders, and it looks like they're not wasting time to get the wide receiver on the field, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“The Jets understanding is that Davante Adams is healthy enough and could be ready to go on Sunday night vs. the Steelers. They don't want to waste time. Adams is already in the team facility and getting a physical,” Schultz tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Adams had been sidelined the past three weeks with a hamstring injury, but there seemed to be optimism that he would return to the field soon. As of now, it looks like there's a good chance he could suit up in the Jets' next game.

Jets trade for Davante Adams

The Davante Adams trade saga is officially over, as the New York Jets are the team to officially acquire the wide receiver.

The Las Vegas Raiders will be getting a conditional 4th round pick that can become a 2nd rounder based on Adams' performance.

Adams will now be reunited with his quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, as they both played for the Green Bay Packers. They had one of the best quarterback-receiver connections, and the hope is they can continue that in New York with an offense that needs an extra lift. With the Jets sitting at 2-4, it was time for an upgrade.

The Jets have lost their last three games by one score, and they've had the ball last in most of those situations. If Rodgers and Adams can find that connection they had in Green Bay, those one-score losses could turn into game-winning situations. As of now, it looks like Adams will be on the field as soon as possible, as the Jets are trying to turn their season around immediately.