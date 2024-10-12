Five games into the 2024 season, Jets linebacker Haason Reddick has yet to play a snap for the team. As he continues to hold out in search of a lucrative new contract extension, the star pass rusher has a new problem to deal with.

As his ongoing contract situation chugs along, Reddick is now being sued by a former business partner for an alleged breach of contract. The plaintiff — Micah Khan, owner of Khan's Kingdom Health Services — is claiming that Reddick and his family did not hold onto their end of the deal after he saved their dying business.

Khan's case stems from Reddick's investment in the Haven Home Health Agency in Philadelphia while he was a member of the Eagles. Reddick's investment was reportedly failing, causing him and his father, Raymond Matthews, to seek Khan's professional help. The two sides came to an agreement under the condition that Khan would receive half of any amount Reddick received for selling the agency.

Khan claimed that his work with Reddick's business was successful enough to allow the edge rusher to sell it for $3.25 million but upon asking for his payment, he was denied. Reddick and Matthews then allegedly physically threatened Khan, igniting the lawsuit.

Jets linebacker Haason Reddick loses agent

If the lawsuit against Reddick was not damaging enough, the timing could not be worse for the 30-year-old. Just days before the news of the suit went public, Reddick was released as a client by the Creative Artists Agency, per Adam Schefter.

The agency had reportedly grown frustrated with the linebacker amid his lengthy holdout and had been trying to negotiate a deal with the Jets to no avail. The agency reported that Reddick appeared to have no urgency to sign a new contract.

Should the lawsuit go sideways, it would only further the financial loss Reddick is facing as a part of his failed holdout. The former All-Pro is losing $800,000 for every game he does not play while being forced to pay additional fines.