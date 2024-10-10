While discussing the big deal the New York Jets might want to pull off to reunite Davante Adams with his old Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Belichick noted on Underdog Sports that Joe Douglas still has another big negotiation on his hands: Haason Reddick's future in the Big Apple.

On one hand, the Jets have been pretty open about their desire to get Reddick back on the field, with owner Woody Johnson almost begging Reddick to return to the Jets as soon as possible. But what if the Pro Bowl rusher's camp lets it be known that such an outcome is no longer in the cards? Would the Jets consider trading the star defensive end instead of wasting the entire season?

That decision ultimately comes down to the risk tolerance of Joe Douglas and Johnson, but if they do decide to bring Reddick to market, they might not be able to recoup what they sent to Philadelphia for his services initially, as there are just too many question marks about his game in 2024 to justify a major asset exchange.

“And the Jets, kind of the same thing with Reddick,” Belichick noted. “Like they put themselves into a corner and now, ‘Okay, trade Reddick' okay, to who and who wants to pay that contract or even a bigger one for someone who hasn't been in camp the entire season? How good is he really going to be this year? I think that's a big question: how much will you get for the player? Those are the tough trades to make.”

Earlier this year, Reddick was in high enough demand that the Jets traded a conditional third-round pick to bring him to town. While he is still coming off of his fourth-straight double-digit sack season, that record will almost certainly be broken in 2024 unless he returns asap and crushes it down the stretch. Unfortunately, this deal looks like a disaster for the Jets, and even a big Adams trade won't change that.

Bill Belichick explains when to trade a player and when not to

So, if both Adams and Reddick are being traded from a position of weakness, what kind of player should teams look to trade? Well, Belichick touched on that, too, explaining when to hold 'em and when to fold 'em for new assets.

“And I think when you have a good player who is fairly young and healthy if you trade him now, you're probably not going to get much more for him than you're going to get in March if you want to trade him for one reason or another for whatever it is,” Belichick explained. “You might as well play him for this year and then trade him in March, if the cost isn't too much, it's probably not, you might as well keep him than trade him for the same pick you would get six months from now. So those players are the ones you kind of want to hold onto unless they become too disruptive.”

Unfortunately, neither Adams nor Reddick falls into that category, but if either team wants to pivot and look for a new asset, they now know what to look for, even if Belichick will no longer be the man who answers the phone in New England.