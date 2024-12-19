As the New York Jets continue searching for their next general manager after Joe Douglas was fired mid-season, their candidate pool has grown to include people without former experience running a team. In fact, the Jets interviewed one of the top names in the NFL draft community— the executive director of the Reese's Senior Bowl— Jim Nagy, per Adam Schefter on X.

After it was revealed that the Jets' owner, Woody Johnson, uses Madden ratings to make business decisions, it appears they want someone more well-connected to incoming NFL athletes. With Nagy's experience in scouting and his current endeavor with the Senior Bowl, it's not completely shocking that the Jets would want him.

However, being an NFL general manager takes much more than just being able to hit on draft prospects.

Given who's running the show in East Rutherford, NJ, optimism isn't at an all-time high.

Jet's GM search continues with Senior Bowl's Jim Nagy

Under Douglas as the Jets' general manager for six seasons, the team went 31-66, missing the playoffs each year.

Now, as the Jets look to start over following their failed Aaron Rodgers experiment, they interviewed one of the top names in the NFL draft, thinking that might save their franchise from another decade of despair.

However, with Johnson running the show in New Jersey, it's hard to believe that any good will come from the Jets' next general manager hire.

For most teams wanting to succeed in the NFL, their owners aren't too involved in the— for lack of a better term— football stuff.

Good owners are less involved with football and more involved with money. However, the Jets have a general manager who wants to be involved on the football side, yet, won't spend money.

And considering the team's 179-229 record under Johnson— including a 6-6 record in the playoffs over 25 years— it's fair to say he hasn't done the best job.

Now, maybe Nagy is the next up-and-coming NFL general manager. Maybe his 18 years as an NFL scout and his time with the Reese's Senior Bowl make Nagy a great fit as a general manager.

With one interview down, it'll be interesting to see if Nagy is one of the final candidates for the Jets' general manager position.