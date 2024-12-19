The New York Jets 2024 campaign has been miserable, despite the fact they have a ton of talent that should be leading them to wins. In fact, it turns out they could have had another talented player helping them out on offense in Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, but they backed out of a trade for him over the offseason for an absolutely mind-boggling reason.

The Denver Broncos traded Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns back in March in exchange for a fifth-round and sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, prior to that, the Jets were reportedly close to trading for Jeudy instead of the Browns. The deal ended up getting nixed, though, because New York owner Woody Johnson felt Jeudy's rating in the popular “Madden” video game series was too low.

“Douglas and his Broncos counterpart, George Paton, were deep in negotiations for a trade that would have sent Jeudy to the Jets and given future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers another potential playmaker. The Broncos felt a deal was near. Then, abruptly, it all fell apart. In Denver’s executive offices, they couldn’t believe the reason why. Douglas told the Broncos that Johnson didn’t want to make the trade because the owner felt Jeudy’s player rating in “Madden NFL,” the popular video game, wasn’t high enough, according to multiple league sources,” Zack Rosenblatt, Dianna Russini, and Michael Silver of The Athletic reported.

Jets surely wished they would have traded for Jerry Jeudy

Yes, you read that correctly. Johnson turned down a trade for Jeudy because he believed his rating in “Madden 24” was too low. Not only could New York have used another weapon on offense, but Jeudy has gone on to have a breakout campaign with the Browns. Through 14 games, Jeudy has racked up 70 receptions for 1,052 yards (both career highs) and four touchdowns.

While New York has Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams at their disposal, which should be more than enough for their offense to be successful, they could have had another stud that would have been arguably the best wide receiver trio in the league. Instead, the Jets are left wondering what could have been as they crawl towards the conclusion of the 2024 campaign.