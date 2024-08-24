The Winnipeg Jets made a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday that many expected months ago. The Jets traded Rutger McGroarty to the Penguins in exchange for prospect center Brayden Yager. This move came after reports of a likely trade involving McGroaty back around the 2024 NHL Draft.

McGroarty has yet to speak about why he wanted out of Winnipeg. However, we have now heard from Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff. The veteran front office executive detailed his side of this process while explaining what he was told by his former top prospect's agent.

“We were at the draft combine and got a text from his agent. They wanted to meet, so we sat down and chatted. He informed us that Rutger said that he didn't intend to sign,” the Jets general manager said, via Connor Hrabchak of The Hockey Writers. “That's the first inkling we got that there was nothing that was going to come to fruition.”

Jets GM talks about the reason behind Rutger McGroarty trade request

Cheveldayoff spoke more about the reason for the Rutger McGroarty trade request, as well. He mentioned that he never received a specific reason from either McGroarty or his agent. Rather, the Jets general manager was given a more general reason for this decision.

“I sat down and asked the agent why, and he said he didn't have an answer. I went through a litany of questions to the agent to see was it player development, was it that we didn't burn a year (on his entry-level contract), and he said no. (The agent said) it just didn't feel right,” Cheveldayoff said, via Hrabchak.

The Winnipeg general manager confirmed that he met with McGroarty in person days later. In this meeting, McGroarty confirmed to the veteran decision maker of his reason for requesting a move. “He said when he got to development camp, he put the jersey on and it became real and it just didn't feel right at that time,” Cheveldayoff explained.

The Jets looked to trade their 2022 first-round draft selection after that conversation. In the end, the Michigan product heads to Pittsburgh where he has a chance to play this season. Winnipeg, meanwhile, replaces their top prospect with another player who could very well become a top-six fixture in Manitoba.

It's unlikely Yager will make the NHL with Winnipeg this season. However, Jets fans should circle October 20 on their calendars. Pittsburgh travels to Winnipeg that night to take on the Jets. It should certainly be an interesting game, especially if McGroarty takes the ice for the Penguins.