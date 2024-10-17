The New York Jets added Davante Adams on Tuesday, sparking trade rumors around Mike Williams. The veteran missed practice on Wednesday for “personal reasons.” NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported that he returned to the team facility on Thursday.

“Jets WR Mike Williams is back in the team facility today, sources say, after being listed as missing practice yesterday due to personal reasons,” Garofolo posted on social media. “His immediate future with the team is still TBD with Davante Adams in the fold and less than three weeks to the trade deadline.”

Williams signed a one-year deal with the Jets after he was released by the Chargers. He has ten catches on 17 targets for 145 yards through the first six games of the season. He has been the target on the game-sealing interceptions each of the last two weeks. Aaron Rodgers called Williams out in the post-game press conference after Monday's loss to the Bills. Less than 12 hours later, Adams was on the Jets.

Jets' receivers making way for Davante Adams

Rodgers is the reason that Davante Adams is on the Jets. Their receiver group is solid on paper, their third-round pick Malchai Corely has not seen the field, and Allen Lazard has been solid. Rodgers does not feel a connection with some of these players, especially Williams, and now Adams is in the building.

If Williams is not traded before Sunday, do not expect him to get much run in the Jets' game against the Steelers. Adams is expected to play after missing the last few weeks with a hamstring injury. Garrett Wilson is the receiver of the future for the Jets and Lazard has been much better than Williams.

The Jets should deal Williams to try and get a pick back for the upcoming draft. The New Orleans Saints are missing Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed and could use a new wideout. They were in on Adams and should be in on Williams as well.