The New York Jets continue to reload this 2024 offseason in hopes of making it to the playoffs and winning the Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers leading the way. This time, the team added another weapon for their legendary QB to use in Mike Williams.
Williams agreed to a one-year deal reportedly worth up to $15 million to join Rodgers and the Jets in New York, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
It's definitely a massive move for the Jets, especially since Williams was considered the best available free agent in the market prior to his signing. The 29-year-old was released by the Los Angeles Chargers last week amid the team's salary cap crunch–with his exit saving the LA franchise about $20 million in cap space.
A number of teams had shown interest in Williams, but the Jets didn't waste their opportunity to sign him. He visited the team on Tuesday and was supposed to visit the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers next. Unfortunately for those two teams, New York wouldn't let the wideout leave the city without a deal.
Now, Williams pairs up with Rodgers in a massive offensive boost for the Jets. The 29-year-old WR is coming off a season when he tallied 19 receptions for 249 yards and one touchdown. It's worth noting that he played in just three games in 2023 after tearing his ACL in Week 3.
In his last full season back in 2022, Williams was a huge piece of the Chargers' offense and actually recorded 63 receptions on 93 targets for 895 yards and four touchdowns. While it might take some time before Williams is able to get back to his old self, he's definitely a reliable option when healthy.
Jets' hot offseason
With the Mike Williams signing, the Jets also continue their incredible offseason focused on bringing all the tools and weapons Aaron Rodgers needs in order to succeed.
Prior to the Williams signing, the Jets worked on their offensive line to ensure that Rodgers gets the protection he needs to do his magic. As everyone would know, Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury four offensive plays into his New York career.
New York first signed Baltimore Ravens veteran guard John Simpson to a two-year, $18 million contract. After that, they made a trade with the Ravens for offensive tackle Morgan Moses and their fourth-round pick, sending their fourth-round and sixth-round picks in return.
Furthermore, the Jets added another Rodgers protector by signing former Dallas Cowboys star Tyron Smith to a one-year, $20 million deal. Smith has established himself as one of the best offensive tackles in the game today, so his arrival is expected to make life easier for Rodgers.
Aside from the trio, the Jets have also brought in backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, cornerback Isaiah Oliver and defensive tackle Leki Fotu.
It remains to be seen what other moves the Jets will do this offseason to further improve the roster around Rodgers. However, they have certainly already addresses some of their major need heading to this offseason.
The Jets last made the playoffs in 2010, so they had high hopes when Rodgers arrived last season. Unfortunately, the QB's injury quickly turned those dreams into a nightmare. Now that Rodgers is expected to be healthy again, and with a revamped roster around him, many are expecting him to end that ugly postseason drought.