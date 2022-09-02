The New York Jets reportedly made a monster move Friday to create nearly $12 million in salary cap space for the 2022 NFL season by restructuring C.J. Mosley’s contract.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, the Jets converted nearly $15 million of the linebacker’s contract to a signing bonus and added two void years to the contract. That led to this whopping savings against the cap this season:

The Jets have converted $14.88M of LB C.J. Mosley’s base salary into a signing bonus (while adding two void years), creating $11.904M in 2022 cap space, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 2, 2022

The Jets entered Labor Day weekend more than $4 million over the NFL salary cap, per Spotrac. Their cap situation was the worst in the league until the restructuring of Mosley’s contract:

Mosley’s $16M base was fully guaranteed, so it’s not like he’s losing money. He just gets a big chunk in the form of signing bonus, which gets prorated over 5 years. Standard NFL bookkeeping. Downside: His ‘23 cap charge balloons to $21.5M from $18.5M. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 2, 2022

Mosley signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets in 2019. Because he did not play in 2020 due to concerns about the coronavirus, Mosley’s contract was extended through the 2024 season.

The 30-year-old returned to play last season and had an NFL career-high 168 tackles. Though he somehow was not selected to play in the Pro Bowl last season, Mosely appeared in the Pro Bowl four times as a member of the Baltimore Ravens (2014, 2016-18).

The Jets ran into cap trouble when they signed tackle Duane Brown for two years and $20 million a few weeks ago. Brown was signed to replace Mekhi Becton ($4.611 million cap hit) when Becton sustained a season-ending knee injury early in training camp.

New York added several other free agents in the offseason, including guard Laken Tomlinson (three years, $40 million), corner D.J. Reed (three years, $33 million), tight end C.J. Uzomah (three years, $24 million), tight end Tyler Conklin (three years, $20.25 million) and safety Jordan Whitehead (two years, $14.5 million).

They also had three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft (Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Jermaine Johnson), so their slotted contracts pushed New York’s cap higher, too.