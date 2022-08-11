Jets signing Duane Brown after brutal Mekhi Becton injury

Duane Brown is coming to the New York Jets to fill a gaping hole on their offensive line after Mekhi Becton sustained a season-ending knee injury earlier this week.

Several reports Thursday stated that the veteran free-agent tackle agreed to a two-year, $22 million contract. The Jets have not confirmed the signing.

Jets are giving OT Duane Brown a two-year deal, per source. https://t.co/wrZ80jppmy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2022

Brown visited the Jets and attended their Green-White scrimmage at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, which was two days before Becton sustained a chip fracture in his right knee during practice Monday. Jets coach Robert Saleh indicated there was mutual interest between the parties Saturday, and then general manager Joe Douglas said Tuesday on WFAN-FM that the “wheels are in motion” to try and sign Brown after Becton was hurt.

There were questions about the Jets’ depth on the offensive line even before Becton’s injury, which is expected to require surgery and sideline him for the season. When Becton went down, the Jets were left with the uninspiring prospect of starting veteran Connor McDermott (currently out with an ankle injury) or fourth-year pro Chuma Edoga. On Wednesday, Saleh talked up rookie Max Mitchell, a tackle who was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Brown, though, seemed the obvious choice, first as a depth option to protect against injury to George Fant or Becton, and now as a starter to replace Becton. There were other teams reportedly interested in Brown, which delayed the signing.

The #Jets had a good offensive line last year. They have since added a Pro Bowl left tackle & guard to it. Duane Brown – Laken Tomlinson – Connor McGovern – Alijah Vera-Tucker & George Fant has potential to be a top-10 grouping, and that might be underselling it. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 11, 2022

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, including last season when he started all 17 games with the Seattle Seahawks and was chosen as an injury replacement, Brown will turn 37 at the end of August. He’s large (6-foot-4, 315 pounds) and still mobile, though dwarfed by the man he’ll replace, the massive Becton (6-foot-7, 365 pounds).

Brown has started 203 NFL games, each at left tackle, for the Houston Texans and Seahawks. That could be a rub for the Jets, who named Fant the starting left tackle and shifted Becton to the right side when training camp began. Fant and Brown were teammates in Seattle for two seasons, so, perhaps, Fant might be more amenable about moving to right tackle for him.

Curious to get George Fant's thoughts if he has to move back to RT to accommodate Brown. Fant has been going back + forth for 2 years, played well at LT in '21 + feels he has earned a contract extension. Now his former SEA teammate gets 2 yrs/$22M. Interesting situation. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 11, 2022

Last season, the Jets added veteran tackle Morgan Moses as a depth signing. That proved to be an important addition because Becton sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 and Moses replaced him in the lineup.

The Jets did not have such an insurance policy in place this season until the reported signing of Brown. It’s a crucial move because Douglas and Saleh have emphasized time and again the importance of putting second-year quarterback Zach Wilson in the best position to succeed. They’ve surrounded him with a bevy of playmakers. But protecting Wilson is a key part of the equation, too.

The signing of Brown should help the Jets protect Wilson and avert a crisis of substantial proportions