Jets’ expectations for Zach Wilson in injury return vs. Steelers, revealed

The New York Jets are thrilled that Zach Wilson will start at quarterback Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But that doesn’t mean he’s expected to cure all that ails the 1-2 Jets as he returns from preseason knee surgery.

“We can’t go into Sunday trying to get all six weeks that he missed (since Aug. 16) … he can’t get it all back in one play, one quarter, one half, one game,” offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said Thursday. “Just go out and play your game and make the most of each opportunity that you get.”

The Jets have the 20th-ranked offense in the NFL and scored five touchdowns in three weeks with Joe Flacco filling in for Wilson. They’ve also turned the ball over seven times, tied for third-most in the league.

Last week in a 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Jets did not reach the end zone. And despite their comeback win in Cleveland against the Browns in Week 2, New York has led for only 22 seconds out of 180 minutes this season.

Zach Wilson does not need to be a savior

So, Wilson’s return is most welcome. But he’s not expected to be the savior.

“There’s a lot of different things that have to go around in terms of being able to run an efficient offense,” coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday. “From us as coaches, to the O line, to the receivers running routes. Everyone’s involved. So, it is exciting to get him back out there, but at the same time, it’s not all about Zach. It’s making sure we’re executing on all cylinders, as we should every week.”

Wilson sustained a non-contact injury on a scramble in a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 12. He had arthroscopic surgy to trim the meniscus four days later and began taking part in limited practice two weeks ago. Saleh announced Wednesday that Wilson was cleared by doctors and will start against the Steelers.

The 23-year-old still has much to prove in the NFL. He was 3-10 as a rookie starter last season, missing four games because of a knee sprain. Wilson was often erratic, prone to trying to make the hero play instead of the sensible one and inconsistent on his throws. He completed 55.6 percent of his passes, was intercepted 11 times and threw nine touchdown passes.

Wilson likely will need to shake off some rust, though the Jets believe his extensive work in the offseason, OTAs and early in training camp will pay off.

“He’s going to have to feel his way through, but like everything else, the expectation is that he plays to the best of his ability,” Saleh said.

Zach Wilson will return behind a shaky Jets offensive line

Left tackle Mekhi Becton is out for the season following knee surgery, and then replacement Duane Brown wound up on IR with a shoulder injury. George Fant was just placed on IR this week with a knee injury to further the offensive line woes. Rookie fourth-round pick Max Mitchell will start again at right tackle, while veteran Connor McDermott will step in to replace Fant at left tackle.

The Jets are putting forth a brave face that Wilson, coming back from a knee injury, won’t be running for his life Sunday. Wilson will catch a break in that stud Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt is out with a pectoral injury.

“I’m full go. I’m going to be playing ball how I can,” Wilson explained. “If somebody comes up, make them miss, get out on the edge, extend plays when I need to. I’m planning on being exactly how I should be.”

Wilson is far more mobile than the 37-year-old Flacco. So, that should add a wrinkle to the Jets’ game plan. Though, again, they may not want him on the move too much despite everyone involved stating that Wilson’s knee is 100 percent healthy.

“Zach’s a different player from Joe,” LaFleur said. “Obviously, the plan’s going to be a hair different in certain ways.”

Despite that, don’t expect the Jets to put extra pressure on Wilson to be their hero or savior this week against the Steelers.