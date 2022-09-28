‘Happiest I’ve been in a month’: Zach Wilson reveals mindset on injury return for Jets in Week 4

Zach Wilson couldn’t be any more excited to return as the starting quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After being sidelined six weeks following arthroscopic knee surgery, Wilson was cleared by doctors Wednesday to play in Week 4.

“I’m just excited to be back on the field going through the whole process,” Wilson said after working with the first-team offense at practice Wednesday. “It’s the happiest I’ve been in a month.”

Wilson sustained a non-contact injury in a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 12 and had surgery to trim the meniscus in his knee four days later. He returned to practice two weeks ago but was limited and did not take part in 11-on-11 drills.

It was widely reported Sunday before the Jets lost 27-12 to the Cincinnati Bengals that Wilson would be cleared by doctors this week and start against the Steelers. Wilson looked to be moving well, without a knee brace or sleeve, going through drills at MetLife Stadium before the game Sunday.

Zach Wilson said Wednesday that he’s a “full go” and feels “100 percent.”

“I’m going to be playing ball as I can,” Wilson said. “I’ll be playing exactly how I should be.”

Wilson played only two series during the preseason before he was injured on a scramble. His first series ended with an interception. Before that, the 23-year-old showed improvement in his command of the offense and decision-making during OTAs and the start of training camp.

As a rookie last season, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft struggled. Zach Wilson was 3-10 as a starter, missing four games with a knee sprain. He completed 55.6 percent of his passes, threw nine touchdown passes and was intercepted 11 times.

The Jets are 1-2 without Wilson to start the season. Joe Flacco started in his place and attempted an NFL-high 155 passes. New York has scored only five touchdowns in three games and failed to reach the end zone last week against the Bengals.

Flacco threw five touchdown passes and was intercepted three times, twice against the Bengals, in relief. The 37-year-old completed 58.7 percent of his passes and was sacked nine times. He was runner-up as AFC Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Jets to a thrilling comeback win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2.

As much as the Jets rallied around Flacco, they are thrilled that Wilson is healthy and ready to start again.

“He looks real good, putting the ball in tight spots, really slinging it,” rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson said. “I’m really excited.”

How quickly Zach Wilson finds his groove after being sidelined for so long will be key. After facing the 1-2 Steelers this week, the Jets play the undefeated Miami Dolphins at home before consecutive difficult road games at the Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos.