The New York Jets depth at linebacker has been tested early in training camp. And that was before Quincy Williams went down with an injury Sunday.

There are two bits of good news, however. Williams appears to be OK and the Jets filled some holes by signing two free agent linebackers earlier in the day.

Williams came up limping after an awkward sequence covering a receiver during team drills. He was taken to the medical tent and didn’t return.

“All indications are it looks good,” coach Robert Saleh said. “We’re just going to get more evaluation on it.”

The 26-year-old is a key member of New York’s top-five defense. He was second on the Jets in tackles the past two seasons, behind fellow linebacker and team captain C.J. Mosley.

The injury scare occurred after the Jets released two injured linebackers Sunday morning and signed Nick Vigil and Sam Eguavoen to replace them. Vigil, 29, has played 89 NFL games (53 starts) for the Bengals, Chargers, Vikings and Cardinals. Eguavoen, 30, played the past four seasons for the Dolphins, never missing a game and playing primarily on special teams.

Hamsah Nasirildeen was cut because of an unspecified injury sustained in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday that is expected to sideline him at least a “couple weeks,” per Saleh. He saw limited action the past two seasons after the Jets selected him in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. New York also released linebacker Maalik Hall, who was hurt in the Browns game.

In addition, linebacker Chazz Surratt, who had an interception Thursday before pulling a hamstring, was also unable to practice.

“We’re down a lot of humans at linebacker, so we’re trying to restock that group so that we can handle the reps in practice,” Saleh explained.

Williams wasn’t the only Jets player to be hurt Sunday. Guard Laken Tomlinson was unable to finish team drills because of an unspecified injury. And defensive end Jermaine Johnson, who was having another excellent day, also did not finish practice.

Jermaine Johnson with the would be sack again He’s just living in the backfield#Jets | 🎥 @JetsTalk247

pic.twitter.com/EoDl1ydbbY — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) August 6, 2023

“Jermaine could have come back in but that was my decision to keep him out,” Saleh explained.

Starting defensive end Carl Lawson, who had seven sacks in 2022, missed practice because of back tightness. Saleh said the injury is minor. In addition, backup corner Bryce Hall has a “minor hammy … hoping to get him back soon.”

The Jets will take part in group practices and scrimmages with the Carolina Panthers this week. They will then visit the Panthers for their second preseason game Saturday.