CANTON — Playing without Aaron Rodgers and most of their projected starters, the New York Jets lost 21-16 to the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday.

Rodgers was inactive, wearing sweats and a baseball hat, but remained engaged in the proceedings — even when the lights went out for roughly 15 minutes at the end of the third quarter.

The 39-year-old, who one day will be enshrined here in Canton, wore a headset during the game and communicated often with Zach Wilson, the Jets starting QB on Thursday. In fact, Rodgers suggested the call when Wilson threw a 57-yard completion in the first quarter.

Jets legends Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis were also hand. Each will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday and were introduced to the crowd before the game started.

As for what the Jets could take out of their first preseason game. Let’s examine the key takeaways from the Jets 21-16 loss to the Browns in the Hall of Fame Game.

Zach Wilson trending in right direction

Wilson has had a good training camp, so far, seemingly making the most of learning from his boyhood idol Rodgers. He started Thursday with Rodgers inactive and made the play of the game, completing a 57-yard bomb down the left sideline to receiver Malik Taylor in the first quarter.

Wilson looked confident, made a good read and an even better throw on the play. Had he done this more often the previous two seasons, he wouldn’t be Rodgers’ backup this season.

Playing on his 24th birthday, Wilson was 3-for-5 for 65 yards in one quarter of action. He was sacked once, when he gave himself up on a rollout with a defender screaming toward him. And his final pass was batted down at the line of scrimmage, something that happened too frequently his first two seasons.

But overall, a good start for Wilson, who exited the game with New York up 6-0.

Mekhi Becton didn’t play 20-25 snaps as expected

Earlier in the week coach Robert Saleh said Mekhi Becton would play 20-25 offensive snaps. Instead, he played seven with Becton admitting he had a “little discomfort” in his right knee.

The massive tackle is returning after playing one game the past two seasons because of knee issues. So, there’s concern. But Becton, who led the team out of the tunnel at the start of the game and started at left tackle, said “I’m good” after the game. He appeared to be moving fine and without a setback but didn’t play after the 1st quarter.

Rookie Carter Warren replaced Becton and did a good job turning the defensive end inside on a touchdown run around the left corner by Israel Abanikanda in the second quarter.

First TD of the preseason goes to Israel Abanikanda!



The Jets kids were alright

With most of the veterans sitting this one out, the kids got a chance to play (a lot). And the kids were alright, as The Who would say back in the day.

First-round pick Will McDonald IV recorded a QB hit when he got in on Kellon Mond during New York’s second defensive series. He didn’t bite on a fake to the running back, held his ground and delivered a timely hit to force an incompletion. He also disrupted a third-quarter pass on a nice rush featuring a pretty spin move.

Pass-rushing is McDonald’s specialty. So, this was a good early sign.

Big Will McDonald IV getting some time on the broadcast tonight.

Second-round pick Joe Tippmann started at center and played the entire game. That’s huge for him because he’s been buried behind Connor McGovern and Wes Schweitzer on the depth chart.

Abanikanda got all the carries in the first half and showed a nice burst on a 10-yard sweep to the left for a touchdown in the second quarter. Other than that, the running back was largely held in check, finishing with 26 yards on nine carries.

Undrafted free agent Xavier Gipson bounced back from a muffed a punt return (fumbling out of bounds on New York’s 5-yard line in the 1st quarter) with an electric 45-yard kickoff return late in the second quarter that set up Greg Zuerlein’s field goal on the final play of the half.

Jets didn’t finish, again

Saleh has often said the Jets need to learn how to finish. He lamented their inability to do so last season. Not finishing games with a complete 60-minute effort. And not finishing the season strong, losing their final six games after a 7-4 start.

Although a meaningless game missing key starters and star players on both sides, the Jets let a 16-7 lead dissipate into a 21-16 loss. Sure, some of the players on the field when the Browns rallied to win won’t be on the Jets 53-man roster. But you can bet Saleh took note of it and will be emphasizing the need to finish again.

‘Greg the Leg’ in midseason form for Jets

Greg Zuerlein — AKA “Greg the Leg” — looks ready to begin the season. The veteran kicker drilled three field goals, including two from 50+ yards.

There’s a reason the Jets didn’t bring in any competition for the 35-year-old in training camp. Zuerlein settled the Jets placekicking position after years of failure when he was signed last season.

He made 30 of 37 fields goals, including a Jets-record 60-yard FG, and made 28 of 29 PATs in 2022. Clearly, he’s picked up where he left off.

In fact, the entire kicking game was a big plus Thursday. Veteran Thomas Morstead, brought in to replace the inconsistent Braden Mann this season, averaged 49.2 yards on five punts and placed three inside the 20-yard line.