CANTON – The Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on Thursday wasn’t a thing of beauty. Not a surprise considering it was the first preseason game of 2023, largely featuring backups and third stringers.

But the game was an important evaluating tool for Jets coach Robert Saleh and his staff. And there were several players who took full advantage of the opportunity to make a strong impression, despite the 21-16 loss.

So, let’s examine four Jets players whose stock is on the rise after the Hall of Fame Game against the Browns.

Jamien Sherwood – LB

There’s been a hue and cry that the Jets didn’t resign veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander nor replace him with a well-known entity. But the coaches like Jamien Sherwood, a third-year pro, who’s a converted college safety. And it appears he’s the frontrunner to be the third linebacker, playing on the outside when the Jets are in certain defensive packages.

Jamien Sherwood with the forced fumble He barely saw the field last season, but when he did he looked really impressive Now that he’s earned the starting job, this is only the beginning 💪🏾#Jets

pic.twitter.com/s5xDDt5Wxi — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) August 4, 2023

Against the Browns, Sherwood started in the middle since C.J. Mosley was inactive, as most veterans were. This shows Sherwood’s versatility and importance to the Jets. Not only is he likely to be a regular on the outside, he’s the next option in the middle if Mosley is out at any point.

The 23-year-old didn’t disappoint Thursday. Sherwood made four tackles and forced a fumble on a big hit in Browns territory in the first half.

Chazz Surratt – LB

Since we’re talking about linebackers, Chazz Surratt deserves a mention, too. A former third-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings, Surratt played one game for the Jets in 2022. But with Alexander no longer on the team, there’s a path for the 26-year-old to land a spot on the 53-man roster and contribute.

Surratt impressed in a short stint Thursday. He had a big interception in the second quarter in Browns territory and returned it 15 yards to help set up Israel Abanikanda’s touchdown run shortly thereafter. He finished with three tackles before exiting with a hamstring issue, though it’s not expected to be a major issue.

Malik Taylor – WR

Malik Taylor has a tough road ahead to win a spot on the Jets 53-man roster but he certainly turned heads with his 57-yard reception in the first quarter. The 27-year-old beat the corner at the line of scrimmage on a play suggested by Aaron Rodgers from the sideline and executed by Zach Wilson on the field. Taylor finished it off with outstretched arms to haul in a perfect pass from Wilson.

It was his only catch on two targets. Right now, Taylor is battling undrafted free agents Jason Brownlee and Xavier Gipson for the sixth spot on the wide receiver depth chart. In his favor is a past history with Rodgers and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, since he played for the Green Bay Packers in 2020-21.

Alex Erickson – WR/KR

Speaking of that Jets wide receiver battle, add Alex Erickson’s name to the list. The 30-year-old caught a 19-yard pass on two targets Thursday. But the veteran is better known as a solid kick and punt returner. And that’s where he flashed against the Browns.

One of the BEST highlights of #JetsCamp: #Jets QB Zach Wilson (@ZachWilson) unloads a deep ball to new WR Alex Erickson (@ericksona86) for a 75 yard TD 🔥 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/4DAWYNCelj — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 26, 2023

Erickson had a dynamic 43-yard punt return and could be an experienced replacement for the departed Braxton Berrios on special teams. He’s averaged 24.8 yards on 110 career kickoff returns and eight yards on 162 punt returns in the NFL.

He’s battling, among others, Gipson, who had a seesaw night. Gipson muffed his first punt return, fumbling it out of bounds at the Jets five-yard line. But he rebounded with a scintillating 45-yard kickoff return later.