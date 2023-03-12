The New York Jets made a big move before NFL Free Agency, but it wasn’t the anticipated trade for Aaron Rodgers. Instead, the Jets took care of one of their own, signing linebacker Quincy Williams to a three-year, $18 million contract.

The deal reportedly has $9 million guaranteed and could max out at $21 million.

The #Jets agreed to terms with LB Quincy Williams on a three-year, $18 million deal that maxes out at $21M with incentives, per source. Williams played the past two seasons with little brother Quinnen and the #Jets, posting consecutive 100-tackle seasons. Now, he gets paid. pic.twitter.com/PyeUpEtfLs — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2023

The 26-year-old was hours away from testing the free agent market before agreeing to stay with the Jets. The athletic linebacker is viewed by New York as an ascending player, one who has room to grow after two seasons as a starter.

Williams was claimed off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars by the Jets in 2021 and went to record an NFL career-high 110 tackles. He was second on the Jets with 106 tackles in 2022, and established career-highs with three sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

Quincy Williams big sack on Ryan Tannehill. Pretty cool to see him playing with “little” brother Quinnen Williams for the Jets. #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/DAevCvk15B — Jack Cavanagh (@javanagh87) October 3, 2021

This news is sure to make Quinnen Williams happy. Quincy’s younger brother is also New York’s best defensive player, who happens to be in the middle of negotiating an expected massive contract extension. The defensive tackle made the Pro Bowl for the first time this past season and was First Team All-Pro.

Jets coach Robert Saleh said at the NFL Scouting Combine that keeping the Jets defense intact is a priority this offseason. The Jets had the No. 4-ranked defense in the League. Along with signing the Williams brothers, the Jets are hopeful of bringing back free agent defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins.

New York fortified their defense by acquiring veteran safety Chuck Clark in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens this past week.