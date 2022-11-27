Published November 27, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

The New York Jets have undergone a difficult time over the last few weeks. On the heels of an embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots in Week 11, head coach Robert Saleh decided to make a change at quarterback, benching the controversial Zach Wilson for backup Mike White. However, with a new signal-caller under center, the Jets performed well in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, winning with a final score of 31-10. Unfortunately, an injury to running back Michael Carter puts a damper on their resurgent offensive efforts. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, Carter left Week 12 action due to an ankle injury. Saleh shared in post-game interviews that Carter suffered a sprained ankle and that the severity is currently unknown.

What makes this injury more troubling is that fellow running back James Robinson was a surprised inactive for this game. The former Jacksonville Jaguar was acquired via trade in late October in response to the season-ending ACL injury that star rookie running back Breece Hall sustained in Week 7 vs. the Denver Broncos. While it is unclear if this injury will keep him out beyond the remainder of Week 12, this is a troubling situation.

Carter, the second-year back out of North Carolina, was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Jets. Following an effective rookie campaign, Carter has served the Jets' offense well in 2022, contributing 349 rushing yards and three touchdowns in addition to 26 catches and 194 yards through the air, according to Pro Football Reference.