Published November 20, 2022

By Jim Cerny · 2 min read

Quite simply, the New York Jets’ offense stunk Sunday. So much so that head coach Robert Saleh did not pull punches with his evaluation after a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots.

“Dog s***,” Saleh answered when asked how New York’s offense performed.

Robert Saleh on the Jets' second-half offense: "It was dogs—." pic.twitter.com/I16QvZ6nWt — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 20, 2022

The Jets managed 103 yards in total offense and averaged 2.1 yards per play. They had six first downs, two of which came after New England penalties. They failed miserably on third down, converting three of 14 opportunities.

New York was equally ineffective passing and running the ball. Quarterback Zach Wilson established zero rhythm, finishing 9-of-22 in the air for 77 yards. He was sacked four times, though he did not turn the ball over. The Jets rushed 23 times for 59 yards (2.6 yards per carry).

Zach Wilson discusses what went wrong with the Jets' offense today: pic.twitter.com/HpzCuYVlwt — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 20, 2022

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson expressed his frustration postgame with how the offense played. The Jets’ leading receiver this season, Wilson caught two passes on three targets for 12 yards.

“S***, whatever it was we was doing, it wasn’t working,” he said.

Robert Saleh said he didn’t consider benching Zach Wilson in the second half when the Jets absolutely could not find a way to generate anything on offense. But he wouldn’t directly answer if the second-year quarterback’s erratic play is holding the Jets (6-4) back.

“I don’t know, we couldn’t run the ball either, so there’s a lot of things that we’ve got to look at,” Saleh added. “It just wasn’t good enough. It’s not about pointing fingers at any one individual or one unit or one anything, it’s just about finding the answers so we can start moving the ball … the consistency needs to get found.”

A win could have vaulted the Jets into first place in the AFC East. Instead, their second loss in four weeks to the Patriots dumped them into last place in the tight division.